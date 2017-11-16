Magic City Half-Marathon, Mobile International Festival and Kirk Franklin in Can’t Miss Alabama

Try and squeeze in a relaxing activity before the holidays.

Kirk Franklin in concert

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin takes the stage Friday, Nov. 17, at Boutwell Auditorium at 7 p.m. Franklin is best known for hit songs “Stomp,” “Jesus,” “I Smile,” “Lean on Me” and “Look at Me Now.” Performances will include rhythm-and-blues singers Ledisi and P.J. Morgan. Click here for tickets.

Mobile International Festival

Meet people from more than 70 countries at the 34th annual Mobile International Festival Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Mobile Civic Center. Enjoy cultural booths from Asia, America, Africa, Europe and Australia. Learn and study social acceptance and cultural differences through geography, history, art, social studies, music and science. Entertainment includes folk dances, storytelling, art exhibits, food booths, African music and more. Follow this link for the complete lineup. For more information, email [email protected] or call 251-208-1555. The Mobile Civic Center is at 401 Civic Center Drive.

Fred L. Shuttlesworth Human Rights Awards Celebration

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) presents the Fred L. Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award Celebration Saturday, Nov. 18. The prestigious awards celebration will honor actor, musician, singer and activist Harry Belafonte, former Birmingham mayor Richard Arrington and activist Viola Liuzzo, who is being honored posthumously. The ceremony will be during BCRI’s gala. For more information about the celebration or ticket information, visit the website.

Winter Flower Show

Jasmine Hill’s Winter Flower Show is underway in Wetumpka through Sunday, Nov. 26. The 22-acre garden will showcase camellias and azaleas, which feature a variety of large, colorful blossoms, and statuary copied from famous Greek and Roman originals. The hours are Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 3 to 12 and free for children 3 and younger. Photos are allowed. For more information, email [email protected] or call 334-263-5713. Click here for ticket information. Follow the show on Facebook. Jasmine Hill is at 3001 Jasmine Hill Road.

Magic City Half-Marathon

The 7th annual Magic City Half-Marathon, 5K and 1-mile fun run are Sunday, Nov. 19. The proceeds will benefit the Ruben Studdard Foundation for the Advancement of Children in Music Arts. Entertainment includes music and post-race craft beer. Follow this link for registration and ticket information. The running events will take place in downtown Birmingham near Regions Field at 1401 First Ave. S. For more information, visit www.magiccityrun.com.

33rd Annual Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival

The Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival continues through Sunday, Nov. 19, in Orange Beach. The late Frank Brown was a night watchman at the Flora-Bama and was featured on the Paul Harvey radio show. Festivalgoers will enjoy hearing almost 200 songwriters from around the world. The event will include Grammy Award winners and new artists. Click for the website or call 850-492-7664.

Coaches Pat Dye and Gene Stallings

Iron City presents legendary coaches Pat Dye and Gene Stallings Sunday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. Audience members of all ages will be entertained by stories from their college football careers. Tickets range from $15 to $125. The doors open at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets or call 205-202-5483. For more information, visit www.ironcitybham.com.