James Spann: Cold front moves through Alabama Saturday night

James Spann: Showers, colder weather arrive in Alabama this weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COLD START: Temperatures are at or below freezing in a few spots over north Alabama early this morning, with most places in the 35- to 40-degree range. We warm nicely today with ample sunshine; the high will be in the upper 60s. Clouds move in tonight ahead of the approaching cold front.

THE WEEKEND: Showers and thunderstorms will move into northwest Alabama tomorrow afternoon; the Storm Prediction Center now has a marginal risk of severe storms defined for the Tennessee Valley.

Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and small hail over far north Alabama, but they will weaken as they move to the south tomorrow evening.

The main window for showers and storms will come from about 2 until 11 p.m. tomorrow. Rain amounts should be generally one-half inch or less.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler, with a high in the 52- to 56-degree range. Sunday night will be the coldest night so far this season; a widespread freeze is likely early Monday with lows in the 26- to 32-degree range.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school playoff games tonight, the weather looks pleasant and dry, with temperatures falling from the low 60s at kickoff into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Alabama hosts the Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly cloudy, and a shower is possible by the fourth quarter, but the best chance of showers in Tuscaloosa should come after 3 p.m. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s at kickoff, rising to near 70 by the second half.

Auburn will host Louisiana-Monroe Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). It will be mostly cloudy but dry; the best chance of rain in Auburn comes after 6 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 65- to 70-degree range.

UAB will be down in Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators (kickoff at 3 p.m. Central). The sky will be mostly sunny with a kickoff temperature near 80 degrees, dropping back into the mid 70s by the second half.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: For now, the week looks dry with cool days and chilly nights. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping into the 50s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s. At this point Iron Bowl Saturday also looks cool and dry, although some clouds are possible over east Alabama.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the far southwest Caribbean has a low chance of developing over the next five days; otherwise, the Atlantic basin is quiet.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.