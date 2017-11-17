James Spann: Alabama gets rain at times this weekend, colder Sunday

COLD FRONT ON THE WAY: With a good supply of sunshine, temperatures are in the 67- to 70-degree range this afternoon across north and central Alabama. Clouds will increase across Alabama tonight ahead of an approaching cold front.

A band of showers and storms will pass through the state tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night; the main window for rain will come from noon through midnight. A few strong storms are possible over the Tennessee Valley, where the Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk of severe weather.

Heavier storms tomorrow evening could produce small hail and strong, gusty winds over the northern third of Alabama; they will weaken as they move southward tomorrow night. Rain amounts of one-half inch are expected.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, but breezy and sharply cooler. After a high in the low 70s tomorrow, Sunday’s high will be almost 20 degrees colder with a brisk north wind. And Sunday night will be cold. A widespread freeze is likely early Monday morning with lows between 26 and 32 degrees for most places.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school playoff games tonight, the weather looks pleasant and dry, with temperatures falling from the low 60s at kickoff into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Alabama hosts the Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly cloudy, and a shower is possible by the fourth quarter, but the best chance of showers in Tuscaloosa should come after 3 p.m. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s at kickoff, rising to near 70 by the second half.

Auburn will host Louisiana-Monroe Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). It will be mostly cloudy but dry; the best chance of rain in Auburn comes after 6 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 65-to-70-degree range.

UAB will be down in Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators (kickoff at 3 p.m. Central). The sky will be mostly sunny with a kickoff temperature near 80 degrees, dropping back into the mid 70s by the second half.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: For now the week looks rain-free with cool days and cold nights. A fresh surge of colder air arrives Wednesday, and early morning temperatures should be below freezing both Thanksgiving and Friday morning. Highs will be mostly in the 50s. For now, Iron Bowl Saturday looks cool and dry with a high around 60 degrees in Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 25.

TROPICS: A disturbance over the far southern Caribbean has a low chance of development over the next five days; otherwise, the Atlantic basin is quiet.

