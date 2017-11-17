On this day in Alabama history: Samuel Younge Jr. was born in

November 17, 1944

Samuel Younge Jr. was born in Tuskegee. Younge, who also served in the U.S. Navy, joined the civil rights movement during his first semester at Tuskegee Institute and helped to organize a variety of activities, including protests, voter registrations and desegregation demonstrations at churches, restaurants and public schools. On Jan. 3, 1966, he was shot and killed at a Standard Oil gas station after attempting to use a whites-only bathroom.

