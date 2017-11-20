James Spann: Alabama stays dry through the weekend

HIGH CLOUDS: High cirrus clouds are over Alabama today filtering the sunshine; below those clouds the air is very dry, and temperatures are in the 50s. Tonight will be mostly fair and not as cold as last night; temperatures will be mostly in the 35- to 40-degree range early tomorrow morning, but colder pockets could see another freeze.

REST OF THANKSGIVING WEEK: A very dry air mass stays in place. Mostly sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights is our forecast through Friday. Tomorrow’s high will rise into the low to mid 60s; then we back down a few degrees with highs in the 57- to 60-degree range Wednesday and Thursday. The coldest morning will come early Thursday with a low between 28 and 32 for most places.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 60s; then a new surge of cooler air arrives Sunday. We stay sunny, but the high will drop into the low to mid 50s. Another freeze is likely by early Monday morning of next week.

IRON BOWL: The biggest football game of the year in our state will be played in Auburn Saturday. The weather looks perfect for the Iron Bowl — a sunny sky with a kickoff temperature near 65 degrees, falling back into the upper 50s by the final whistle, with no risk of rain. A remarkably nice day for the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

UAB will host UTEP Saturday at Legion Field (noon kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 60 at kickoff into the low 60s during the second half.

NEXT WEEK: No rain Monday through Wednesday; seems like the next chance of rain here will come around Thursday, Nov. 30, with an approaching cold front.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin, and the hurricane season ends in 10 days.

