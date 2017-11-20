James Spann: Dry week for Alabama with cool days, chilly nights

James Spann: Dry, cool Thanksgiving week for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SUB-FREEZING START: This is the first widespread freeze of the season for much of Alabama, and wraps up the 2017 growing season. Some temperatures around daybreak:

Black Creek — 21

Russellville — 21

Cottondale — 23

Valley Head — 23

Cullman — 24

Haleyville — 24

Pell City — 25

Gadsden — 25

Concord — 25

Coker — 27

Bessemer — 27

Selma — 27

Prattville — 27

Heflin — 28

Montgomery — 29

Anniston — 30

Birmingham — 30

Today will be a sunny, cool November day with a high in the 57- to 60-degree range for most communities. The average high for Nov. 20 (at Birmingham) is 64.

REST OF THANKSGIVING WEEK: It is a nice, calm weather pattern for Alabama and much of the nation. Around here we expect sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights through Friday. We rise into the low 60s tomorrow, but highs drop back slightly into the 57- to 60-degree range Wednesday through Friday. Another freeze is likely by Thanksgiving morning.

THE WEEKEND: Not much change. Dry air means sunny, pleasant days and clear, cold nights. The high Saturday will be in the mid 60s, backing down into the upper 50s Sunday. Lows will be mostly in the 40s, although 30s are likely for colder spots Sunday.

IRON BOWL: The biggest football game of the year in our state will be played in Auburn Saturday. The weather looks perfect for the Iron Bowl — a sunny sky with a kickoff temperature near 65 degrees, falling back into the upper 50s by the final whistle. No risk of rain. A remarkably nice day for the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

NEXT WEEK: The Global Forecast System model suggests our next chance of rain will be toward the middle of next week with an approaching cold front.

