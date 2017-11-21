James Spann: No rain through the weekend for Alabama

James Spann: Alabama stays dry at least through Sunday, maybe longer from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANOTHER CHILLY START: Some of the colder pockets across Alabama early this morning have hit the freezing mark. Temperatures just before daybreak include:

Decatur — 27

Russellville — 28

Haleyville — 29

Demopolis — 31

Black Creek — 31

Tuscaloosa — 32

Concord — 32

The colder temperatures are generally west of I-65. Clouds over east Alabama are keeping temperatures a bit warmer. Today will be another dry day with a partly to mostly sunny sky; the high will be in the 62- to 65-degree range this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on Nov. 21 is 63.

Temperatures can be all over the board in November. On this date in 1900 the high was 81, but on Nov. 21, 1937, we dropped to 22 (those are the daily records at Birmingham).

REST OF THANKSGIVING WEEK: It is a very benign weather pattern for Alabama and much of the nation. We project mostly sunny, pleasant days and fair, cold nights through Friday. Highs will be mostly in the upper 50s and low 60s, lows generally in the 30s. We will be very close to freezing early Thursday morning.

For travelers, it’s hard to find any seriously inclement weather; much of the rain will be over the Pacific Northwest over the next seven days. Most of the major airport hubs are looking good.

THE WEEKEND: Not much change. Mostly sunny, comfortable days and fair, cold nights. The high will be in the mid 60s Saturday, and in the 58- to 62-degree range Sunday.

IRON BOWL: The biggest football game of the year in our state will be played in Auburn Saturday. The weather looks perfect for the Iron Bowl — a sunny sky with a kickoff temperature near 65 degrees, falling back into the upper 50s by the final whistle, with no risk of rain. A remarkably nice day for the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

UAB will host UTEP Saturday at Legion Field (noon kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 60 at kickoff into the low 60s during the second half.

NEXT WEEK: It’s still looking mostly dry; maybe a few showers at midweek with a passing cold front, but at this point it sure doesn’t look like a big rain event.

TROPICS: With nine days left in the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, the Atlantic basin is quiet as a mouse.

