James Spann: Long stretch of dry weather ahead for Alabama

NO RAIN THROUGH SUNDAY: A dry air mass will remain over Alabama through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. A new surge of cooler air dips into the state tomorrow, dropping highs into the upper 50s, and pushing the low down to near freezing by daybreak Thursday morning. But the basic pattern won’t change — mostly sunny, pleasant days and fair, chilly nights. We reach the mid 60s Saturday but drop back into the upper 50s Sunday.

IRON BOWL: The biggest football game of the year in our state will be played in Auburn Saturday. The weather looks perfect for the Iron Bowl — a sunny sky with a kickoff temperature near 65 degrees, falling back into the upper 50s by the final whistle, with no risk of rain. A remarkably nice day for the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

UAB will host UTEP Saturday at Legion Field (noon kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 60 at kickoff into the low 60s during the second half.

NEXT WEEK: Still a dry look for most of Alabama. A surface front will pass through at midweek Wednesday, but the latest model data shows little moisture and little chance of really significant rain. Temperatures will remain fairly close to seasonal averages for late November.

TROPICS: Tropical storm formation is not expected during the final nine days of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

