On this day in Alabama history: Boxer Petey Sarron was born in Birmingham

November 21, 1906

Boxer Petey Sarron was born in Birmingham. Sarron, known as the Birmingham Bomber, employed a quick and elusive fighting style that earned him a career record of 103-23-12 and an 18-month reign as the NBA Featherweight World Champion. Sarron also participated in the 1924 Olympic Games in Paris as an alternate. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame earlier this year.

