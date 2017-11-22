Food Truck Mash-Up pulls in to Montgomery after Thanksgiving

People will be out shopping on the day after Thanksgiving. And there will be a lot of leftover turkey.

But for those who like to mix it up ever so often, Montgomery shoppers catching those day-after-Thanksgiving sales have a chance to check out the first-ever Food Truck Mash-Up presented by Wind Creek Hospitality Friday, Nov. 24.

Food trucks from Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Montgomery will be lined up at Riverwalk Stadium, the home of the Montgomery Biscuits from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. The stadium is located at 200 Coosa Street.

The Food Truck Mash-Up is catching on in various cities around the country and similar festivals have been organized by USA Today Network Events and have drawn thousands.

Whether you have a taste for barbecue, Cajun, doughnuts or Italian ice, food in all types of varieties will be served:

Dreamland pulls its famous barbecue in its Dream Truck into the competition. (contributed) JoZettie’s Cupcakes feature fresh-baked goods. (contributed) Kona Ice brings its cool treats to the Mash-Up. (contributed) Urban Pops is also part of the Food Truck Mash-Up lineup. (contributed) Broad Street Peaux Boys, out of Birmingham, will be part of the food truck competition. (contributed) GastroDawg is also part of the food truck lineup. (contributed)

Food trucks from Cheezin (Birmingham), GastroDawg (Smyrna, GA), Lazy Boy BBQ (Alabaster), Nelchie’s Cajun Cuisine (Leeds) and Urban Pops (Hoover) will also be represented among others.

Tickets are $5 or $15 for a four-pack. Military personnel will receive free admittance. The event has also partnered with the Montgomery Area YMCA to help support their Brown Bag Bus lunch program.

Montgomery Advertiser President Michael Gavin said this will mark “a great opportunity to show off our community to people who are visiting and maybe haven’t been downtown in a while. This will be a great break between Thanksgiving and the Iron Bowl.”

The event will also include:

• Hot air balloon rides

• Game-day artist autograph signing

• Photo with mascots and Santa

• Drawings for prizes every hour

• Free shirts for early attendees

• Voting for the best food truck

In addition to food, the tailgating atmosphere will set the stage before Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff for the Iron Bowl, held in Auburn this year. Visitors are encouraged to wear their team jersey to the Food Truck Mash-Up.

For more information on the Food Truck Mash-Up or to buy tickets, visit tickets.montgomeryadvertiser.com.