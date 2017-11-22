James Spann: New surge of dry air arrives in Alabama today

James Spann: Amazingly quiet weather for Alabama’s long Thanksgiving weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CHILLY MORNING: Places like Gadsden, Valley Head, Fort Payne and Black Creek are at freezing early this morning as a new surge of cool air drops in from the north. The core of the coldest air will remain north of the state, but highs today will slip back into the upper 50s for most places with a good supply of sunshine.

TOMORROW THROUGH SUNDAY: Thanksgiving Day will begin with temperatures in the 28- to 34-degree range for most communities across north and central Alabama; then we rise to a high around 60 degrees with a sunny sky. The average high for tomorrow, Nov. 23, is 63 at Birmingham.

The dry pattern continues Friday through Sunday with mostly sunny, pleasant days and fair, chilly nights. Highs will be in the 60s Friday and Saturday, dropping back into the upper 50s Sunday with the next surge of cool, dry continental air moving into the state.

IRON BOWL: The biggest football game of the year in our state will be played in Auburn Saturday. The weather looks perfect for the Iron Bowl — a sunny sky with a kickoff temperature near 65 degrees, falling back into the upper 50s by the final whistle, with no risk of rain. A remarkably nice day for the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

UAB will host UTEP Saturday at Legion Field (noon kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 60 at kickoff into the low 60s during the second half.

NEXT WEEK: Looks like the weather in Alabama stays rain-free; a cold front will pass through Wednesday evening in dry fashion. Highs next week will be in the 60s Monday through Wednesday, falling back into the upper 50s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

TROPICS: Tropical storm formation is not expected in the Atlantic basin during the last eight days of the 2017 hurricane season.

ON THIS DATE IN 1992: A total of 13 tornadoes touched down in Alabama; one of those was an EF-2 that injured 12 people at Sardis City in northern Etowah County.

