James Spann: No rain in Alabama through Thanksgiving weekend

CHILLY NIGHT AHEAD: Temperatures will drop quickly tonight as the sun goes down, and most places will see a freeze early tomorrow morning with readings between 28 and 32 degrees.

THANKSGIVING DAY AND BEYOND: After the cold start, we warm to near 60 degrees tomorrow with a good supply of sunshine as a very dry air mass remains in place across Alabama. It will be a picture-perfect Thanksgiving Day. And the weather won’t change much all the way through Sunday with sunny, pleasant days and fair, chilly nights. The high will be in the mid 60s Friday and Saturday, and close to 60 Sunday.

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF GAMES: Friday night looks fantastic for these games — a clear sky with temperatures falling from the mid 50s at kickoff into the 40s by the final whistle.

IRON BOWL: No change in our thinking for the biggest football game of the year in Alabama. For Saturday’s Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff), the sky will be mostly sunny; temperatures will fall from near 65 at kickoff into the 50s by the second half.

UAB will host UTEP Saturday at Legion Field (noon kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 60 at kickoff into the low 60s during the second half.

NEXT WEEK: Despite a cold front passing through Wednesday, the week looks dry with comfortable afternoons and fair nights. Highs will be in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, dropping back into the 50s Thursday. For now we see little rain around here for the next 10 days or so.

