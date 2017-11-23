Can’t Miss Alabama reflects on Thanksgiving with great football and holiday activities

This is a great time of year to think of those less fortunate.

Have a safe and joyful Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving Day Hike

Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the 24th annual Thanksgiving Day Hike Thursday, Nov. 23 in Huntsville. The moderate 2-mile hike begins on Bankhead Parkway at 9 a.m. and ends at the Three Caves on the Alms Trail. Go here for directions. Feel free to bring bottled water, hiking sticks, trail snacks and cameras. Hikers should wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Dogs must be kept on leads. Because parking is limited at the meeting location, carpooling is recommended. Admission is free. Cancellation notices will be posted on Facebook.

Thanksgiving Pow Wow

The Poarch Creek Indians will convene on Creek lands in Atmore to celebrate Thanksgiving on Nov. 23-24 at 9 a.m. The cultural festivities will showcase authentic Indian garments and a dance exhibition by tribal members from across the country. The celebration includes crafts, quilts and the crowning of the Poarch Creek Indian princesses. Click here for the schedule of events and admission information. The Poarch Creek Indian Reservation is at 5811 Jack Springs Road in Atmore. Follow the Poarch Creek Indians on Facebook.

Food, like everything else, needs to be properly balanced this holiday season. (iStock) Enjoy a happy and safe Thanksgiving. (Alabama NewsCenter/file) Happy Thanksgiving from the Alabama NewsCenter staff.

Posing Beauty in African-American Culture

Understand art through the “Posing Beauty in African-American Culture” photography exhibition in Mobile. Explore popular culture, race, class and gender, which includes advertising, music, film, video, fashion and other aesthetics. Guest artists are Carrie Mae Weems, Gordon Parks, Charles “Teenie” Harris, Sheila Pree Bright, Leonard Freed, Renee Cox, Anthony Barboza, Bruce Davidson, Mickalene Thomas and Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe. The exhibition runs through Sunday, Jan 21 at the Mobile Museum of Art. For more information, follow this link.

Winter Flower Show

Jasmine Hill’s Winter Flower Show is underway in Wetumpka through Sunday, Nov. 26. The 22-acre garden will showcase camellias and azaleas, which feature a variety of large, colorful blossoms and statuary copied from famous Greek and Roman originals. The hours are Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets for adults are $10, for children ages 3 to 12 $6 and children age 3 and under are free. Photos are allowed. For more information, email [email protected] or call 334-263-5713. Click here for ticket information. Follow the show on Facebook. Jasmine Hill is located at 3001 Jasmine Hill Road.

The Iron Bowl

Football fans can hardly wait for the Iron Bowl Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. CBS Sports will broadcast The University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn University Tigers football rivalry game. Follow Alabama football on Facebook. Follow Auburn football on Facebook. Click here for more information about game-day traffic and parking.

The Iron Bowl is Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Amelia B. Barton/UA Athletics) The Iron Bowl is Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)

The Iron Bowl is Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (UA Athletics) The Iron Bowl is Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)

Enjoy the Iron Bowl over the holiday weekend. (Robert Sutton/UA Athletics)

Arova Contemporary Ballet

Enjoy the “Last Stop” ballet performance Dec. 1-3 at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. The performance, choreographed by Kristopher Estes-Brown, portrays the miniature society formed when people use mass transit. Click for ticket information. For more information, visit www.arovacontemporaryballet.org/season-x.

Ice skating in the Magic City

Birmingham Ice Skating at Railroad Park is Nov 25-Jan. 1. The hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The rink will be closed Christmas Day. The rink employees will offer free skating lessons. Birthday and holiday parties are welcomed. Click for the complete schedule. To learn more about the skating rink, follow this link. Email [email protected] or call 205-521-9933. Railroad Park is at 1600 First Ave. S. in Birmingham.