Fall foliage and Thanksgiving wishes from Alabama NewsCenter

Families and friends are gathering throughout Alabama today. Some have traditions that span back decades. Some are get-togethers that will prove to be the foundation for new traditions.

As an online news site that prides itself on bringing you the “good news from home,” Alabama NewsCenter is thankful for those who have allowed us to share your stories with the state and the world. We are also grateful to those who have enjoyed those stories and shared them with others.

In short, we are thankful for all that is beautiful in this state – from its people to its very nature. We offer these fall foliage photos taken by members of our staff as a reminder to all to be thankful for what is good about Alabama.

Happy Thanksgiving!