James Spann: Alabama’s dry weather pattern stays in place

HAPPY THANKSGIVING! We have a sub-freezing start. Temperatures at daybreak included:

Russellville — 23

Black Creek — 24

Gadsden — 26

Concord — 26

Cullman — 28

Fort Payne — 28

Coker — 29

Heflin — 29

Tuscaloosa — 29

Birmingham — 29

Anniston — 30

The day will feature sunshine in full supply with highs in the 57- to 60-degree range this afternoon.

TOMORROW THROUGH SUNDAY: The dry pattern continues with mostly sunny, pleasant days and fair, chilly nights. Highs will be mostly in the 60s; the low early tomorrow will be in the 30- to 36-degree range, but lows Saturday and Sunday morning should be mostly in the low to mid 40s.

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF GAMES: Friday night looks fantastic for these games — a clear sky with temperatures falling from the mid 50s at kickoff into the 40s by the final whistle.

IRON BOWL: No change in our thinking for the biggest football game of the year in Alabama. For Saturday’s Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff), the sky will be mostly sunny; temperatures will fall from near 65 at kickoff into the 50s by the second half.

UAB will host UTEP Saturday at Legion Field (noon kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 60 at kickoff into the low 60s during the second half.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks generally dry, although the Global Forecast System is now suggesting there could be enough moisture on a cold front Wednesday for a few showers — nothing really heavy or widespread. A new surge of cool, dry air arrives Wednesday night and Thursday.

LONG RANGE: The good news is that the European ensemble output suggests the weather will be relatively wet in December, so for now no worries about another severe drought developing.

TROPICS: Tropical storm formation is not expected through the rest of the hurricane season, which ends one week from today.

