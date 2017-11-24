On this day in Alabama history: George Smith Houston became governor

November 24, 1874

George Smith Houston became governor, marking the end of Reconstruction in Alabama. Houston served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1841-1861, took no part in the Civil War, and was accepted by both Unionists and southern Alabamians as they united to defeat the Republican Party. His two terms in office set a model for the Bourbon Democrats, including frugality, limited government and white supremacy.

