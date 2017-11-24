On this day in Alabama history: George Smith Houston became governor

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

On this day in Alabama history: George Smith Houston became governor
Portrait of George S. Houston, Representative from Alabama, 1859. (Photograph by Julian Vannerson, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division)

November 24, 1874

George Smith Houston became governor, marking the end of Reconstruction in Alabama. Houston served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1841-1861, took no part in the Civil War, and was accepted by both Unionists and southern Alabamians as they united to defeat the Republican Party. His two terms in office set a model for the Bourbon Democrats, including frugality, limited government and white supremacy.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

weather-center

James Spann: Black Friday, high school football and Iron Bowl forecasts

Prev Story

Related Stories