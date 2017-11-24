James Spann: Black Friday, high school football and Iron Bowl forecasts

James Spann says expect dry weather for Alabama this weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COLD START: Temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s across much of North/Central Alabama early this morning… but we warm nicely today as temperatures climb into the 60s this afternoon. The air remains dry, and the sky will be mostly sunny.

THE WEEKEND: A cold front will pass through tomorrow; this will bring some clouds, but the low levels remain very dry and significant rain won’t happen. It is possible for a sprinkle or two to develop during the afternoon, but for now we will stay with a dry forecast. The high tomorrow will be in the mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday will be sunny and a little cooler with a high between 58 and 61.

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF GAMES: Tonight looks fantastic for these games; a clear sky with temperatures falling from the mid 50s at kickoff into the 40s by the final whistle.

IRON BOWL: No change in our thinking for the biggest football game of the year in Alabama. For tomorrow’s Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium (2:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be partly sunny; temperatures will fall from near 65 at kickoff into the 50s by the second half.

UAB hosts UTEP at Legion Field in Birmingham Saturday (12p CT kickoff)… a partly sunny sky with temperatures rising from near 60 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK: The pattern looks generally dry, although the latest GFS run brings a compact system through here Wednesday with a chance of showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm. However, the reliable European global model shows no rain at all with the frontal passage. For now we will mention just a small risk of a shower Wednesday. Highs will be mostly in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, and close to 70 Wednesday. Then, expect a cooling trend for the rest of the week with 60s Thursday and 50s Friday.

PEEKING INTO DECEMBER: The latest drought monitor released Wednesday show moderate drought conditions developing over parts of West Alabama, and with little rain expected for the rest of the month there there is some concern. But, while there is no skill in a specific forecast beyond seven days, the Euro continue to suggest that a wet pattern will begin to unfold for the Deep South next month; the ensemble mean hints at 6-7? of rain for Birmingham. Thus for now there are no big worries about another longer term drought developing.

Remember the late fall tornado season rolls through December so we will need to keep an eye on severe weather potential as the pattern gets active again.

ON THIS DATE IN 2001: Over a dozen tornadoes touched down in Alabama on November 24, 2001. Four people were killed… two in Lamar County, and the other two in Cherokee County. One of the tornadoes was an EF-2 that moved through Trussville and Argo in Jefferson and St. Clair Counties.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page. The Beach Forecast is partially underwritten by the support of Brett/Robinson Vacation Rentals in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Click here to see Brett/Robinson’s Hot Deals now!

WEATHER BRAINS: Don’t forget you can listen to our weekly 90 minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including our meteorologists here at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks…

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

Enjoy the day!

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his weather team,visit Alabama Wx.