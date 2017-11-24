Original Oyster House’s take on grilled oysters among 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

The Original Oyster House off Mobile Bay has been a favorite dining spot for years and its extensive menu can make it hard to choose a favorite.

But it’s a relatively new item on the menu that has even longtime fans of the restaurant fired up.

The fire-grilled oysters have quickly become a favorite with a blend of garlic butter and cheeses cooked in the shell over a flame-spitting grill.

“People who don’t like oysters will eat those,” said David Dekle, co-owner of the Original Oyster House.

The Original Oyster House’s recipe has already found its way onto the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

The Original Oyster House’s grilled oysters sizzle onto list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.