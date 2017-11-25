Recipe: Easy Pecan Pie

Pecan pie is, without a doubt, one of my favorite Southern desserts. Perfect for the holidays, or any day. Here’s a simple recipe using a store-bought crust.

Easy Pecan Pie

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 5 minutes

Ingredients

3 eggs

1 cup light brown sugar

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 cup light corn syrup

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups pecans

1 (9-inch) unbaked frozen pie shell (thawed)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, gently beat eggs. Stir in sugar and flour, then the syrup, butter and vanilla. Fold in pecans. Pour mixture into pie shell. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes; or until set.

Variations

My other recipes

Some prefer to toast their pecans first for a more rich, nutty flavor.

If you find that your crust becomes too dark, you can use a pie shield or sculpted aluminum foil to cover the exposed pie crust edges and prevent them from burning.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out The Southern Bite Cookbook.