On this day in Alabama history: Medal of Honor recipient was born in Eutaw

November 26, 1888

Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Leonard, who posthumously received the Medal of Honor for his service during the Vietnam War, was born in Eutaw. On Feb. 28, 1967, Leonard’s platoon came under attack and several key leaders were quickly wounded. He successfully rallied his men and organized a defensive perimeter before taking a sniper’s bullet to his left hand while dragging a wounded man to safety. Leonard continued fighting and ultimately charged and killed an entire machine gun crew despite taking several more hits and eventually succumbing to his wounds.

Read more at U.S. Army Center of Military History.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.