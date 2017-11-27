James Spann: A few showers possible in Alabama Thursday

BLUE SKY AND SUNSHINE: It is another delightful fall day across Alabama — nothing but sun this afternoon with temperatures in the 60s. Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows between 37 and 41; colder pockets could see another freeze.

Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day with a high in the upper 60s. Then, on Wednesday, clouds increase, but the day should be dry with a high between 65 and 70 degrees.

A FEW SHOWERS THURSDAY: A disturbance aloft will have the potential to squeeze out a few scattered showers Thursday, but dynamic forcing is weak, and moisture will be limited. Rain amounts where showers fall should be one-tenth of an inch or less. The high Thursday will be in the 60s again.

Friday looks dry and pleasant — a partly sunny sky with a high in the mid to upper 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change; dry weather continues Saturday and Sunday with highs mostly in the 60s and lows generally in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: The Global Forecast System now suggests a band of showers and storms will pass through Tuesday or Tuesday night, Dec. 5, followed by sharply colder air over the latter part of next week.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40. We will produce this week’s show tonight at 8:30. You can watch it live here.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.