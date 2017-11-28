Alabama Legacy Moment: Coon Dog Cemetery

Alabama Legacy Moment: Coon Dog Cemetery
Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is the Coon Dog Cemetery.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Coon Dog Cemetery from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

