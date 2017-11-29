Alabama Power Foundation announces seven Elevate grant recipients

The Alabama Power Foundation has awarded seven Elevate grants to nonprofit organizations across the state.

The Elevate grant program empowers organizations by providing funds for community-centered projects, hosting capacity-building workshops and providing networking opportunities within the nonprofit community.

The 2017-2018 Elevate grantees are:

Each grantee receives a $10,000 grant in 2017 and a $5,000 challenge grant in 2018, and will participate in at least one workshop in 2018 to help them grow and find ways to expand their positive impact in the community.

“We seek innovative ways to meet the evolving needs of organizations, and help educate our grantees on how they can do the same for the communities they serve,” said Myla Calhoun, president of the Alabama Power Foundation. “That’s one of the most important elements of the Elevate grant program.”

“The Alabama Power Foundation not only award funds and provides networking opportunities, we also introduce new tools and resources, which can open the door to previously unknown opportunities,” Calhoun added. “I am always impressed with our grantees and their ability to maximize these opportunities. I have no doubt this year’s recipients will do the same.”

Elevate is one of several grant programs funded by the Alabama Power Foundation. To learn more about Elevate, as well as other Alabama Power Foundation and Alabama Power community programs, please visit www.powerofgood.com.

Since its creation in 1989 with funds donated by shareholders, the Alabama Power Foundation has supported Alabama communities, educational institutions and nonprofits through more than 20,000 grants and scholarships using nonratepayer dollars.