On this day in Alabama history: Battle of Autossee took place

November 29, 1813

The Battle of Autossee took place near present-day Shorter during the Creek War of 1813-14. The battle pitted about 900 Georgia militiamen commanded by Gen. John Floyd and 450 allied Creek warriors led by William McIntosh against about 1,500 Red Stick warriors inside the fortified town. Floyd and his forces attempted to encircle the town before sunrise, but a Red Stick hunter spotted the enemy troops, allowing many Red Sticks to escape. In the ensuing battle, the allied forces burned the encampments to the ground and killed 200 warriors – losing only 11 troops of their own. The Red Sticks later regrouped at Econochaca, or Holy Ground, and two other towns.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

John Floyd (1769-1839) was a military leader in what is now Alabama during the War of 1812, including the battles of Autossee and Calabee Creek during the Creek War of 1813-14. Following the war, Floyd served in Georgia’s state legislature and represented the state in the U.S. Congress. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library, University of Georgia Libraries) William McIntosh, or Tustunnuggee Hutkee (ca. 1775-1825), was a Creek headman and speaker of the Lower Creek Council. McIntosh fought alongside the Americans as a general during the Creek War of 1813-14 and the First Seminole War. On April 30, 1825, McIntosh was executed by order of the Creek National Council for approving illegal land cessions. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, print by McKenney and Hall from the Birmingham Public Library Tutwiler Collection of Southern History and Literature)

