James Spann: Showers in Alabama tomorrow; much colder next week

MILD NOVEMBER DAY: Birmingham has soared to 73 degrees this afternoon; within three of the record high for November 29, 76 set in 1991 and 1949. Nothing on radar despite an increase in clouds over the last few hours.

SHOWERS RETURN: The sky will become mostly cloudy across Alabama tonight ahead of a Pacific front that will bring showers to the state tomorrow. The rain won’t be too widespread or heavy, but one or two passing showers are a pretty good possibility. Rain amounts will be under 1/2 inch for most places, and while some thunder is possible, it is not especially likely. And, no risk of severe storms. Otherwise, tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a high in the 60s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The weather looks rain-free with partly sunny, pleasant days and fair cool nights. Highs mostly in the 60s, lows mostly in the 40s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games Friday evening, the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling through the 50s.

For Auburn fans headed to Atlanta and the SEC Championship game Saturday against Georgia (3p CT kickoff)… no weather worries, of course, inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but for those walking to the game the sky will be mostly cloudy; afternoon temperatures should be in the 60s.

Jacksonville State hosts the Kennesaw State Owls Saturday at Burgess–Snow Field (1p CT kickoff)… the sky will be partly sunny with temperatures in the 60s during the game.

BIG CHANGES NEXT WEEK: The weather stays dry and pleasant Monday, but showers and a few storms are possible late Tuesday, Tuesday night, and possibly into part of the day Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front. For now it doesn’t look like a severe weather setup; rain amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch can be expected. Then, the coldest air so far this season rolls in here by Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

A cold, potentially unsettled weather pattern will likely persist on through mid-December, but of course, nobody knows details now. See the Weather Xtreme video for maps, graphics, and more details.

