James Spann: A few showers for Alabama today

James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama today, but nothing heavy from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: Rain has moved into parts of West Alabama early this morning ahead of a Pacific front, and we will mention the risk of showers today statewide. But this won’t be a big rain event, with limited moisture and weak dynamic forcing. Most places will see amounts under a quarter of an inch. Otherwise, today will be mostly cloudy with a high in the 60s.

TOMORROW THROUGH SUNDAY: The weather will be dry on these three days with partly sunny, mild afternoons and fair, cool nights. High will be in the 60s tomorrow, and then in the 67- to 70-degree range over the weekend. Lows will be mostly in the 40s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games Friday evening, the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling through the 50s.

For Auburn fans headed to Atlanta and the SEC Championship game Saturday against Georgia (3 p.m. Central kickoff), there will be no weather worries, of course, inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Outside, the sky will be mostly cloudy; afternoon temperatures should be in the 60s.

Jacksonville State hosts the Kennesaw State Owls Saturday at Burgess–Snow Field (1 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly sunny with temperatures in the 60s during the game.

PATTERN FLIP NEXT WEEK: The weather stays dry and mild Monday, but a band of showers and storms will pass through the state late Tuesday, Tuesday night and possibly into the day Wednesday ahead of an Arctic cold front. For now severe weather doesn’t look likely, and rain amounts of one-half to 1 inch can be expected. Then, as a deep upper trough forms over the eastern third of the nation, we project the coldest air so far this season in here by Thursday and Friday with highs only in the 40s, and lows in the 20s for the northern half of Alabama.

Medium-range guidance suggests the cold pattern could stay in place through mid December and possibly for the rest of the month.

HURRICANE SEASON ENDS TODAY: The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season ends today. Needless to say, the season was very busy, with a total of 17 named storms, 10 hurricanes and six major hurricanes. We had the highest ACE (accumulated cyclone energy) Index since 2005 (with 229.6). Damages totaled $368.7 billion. The names Harvey, Irma and Maria will likely be retired because of their ferocity and impact in Texas, Florida, Dominica, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.