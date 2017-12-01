James Spann: Alabama’s mild weather hangs on through Tuesday; then much colder

James Spann: Enjoy a mild Alabama weekend before the big chill hits from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory remains in effect for much of Alabama early this morning; visibilities are down to a fraction of a mile in many places.

Clouds and fog this morning should give way to some sun this afternoon; the weather stays mild with a high in the 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change in the weather. We could see more fog late tonight and early tomorrow; otherwise, expect partly sunny, pleasant days and fair, cool nights tomorrow and Sunday. Highs will be 67-70, lows in the 40s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games this evening, the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling through the 50s.

For Auburn fans headed to Atlanta and the SEC Championship game Saturday against Georgia (3 p.m. Central kickoff), there will be no weather worries, of course, inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For those walking to the game, the sky will be partly sunny; afternoon temperatures should be in the 60s.

Jacksonville State hosts the Kennesaw State Owls Saturday at Burgess–Snow Field (1 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly sunny with temperatures in the 60s during the game.

PATTERN FLIP NEXT WEEK: The weather stays dry and mild Monday and Tuesday with a high in the low 70s, but an Arctic front will bring a round of rain and storms to the state late Tuesday and Tuesday night. For now we are not expecting severe thunderstorms, and rain amounts should be in the one-half-inch to 1-inch range.

Then, the coldest air so far this season arrives Wednesday through Friday, with highs generally in the 40s and lows in the 20s thanks to a deep upper trough over the eastern half of the United States. And it looks like the pattern could persist for a while.

WELCOME TO DECEMBER: The average high/low will fall from 60/39 today to 54/34 by Dec. 31 (at Birmingham). Average rain for the month is 4.45 inches, and we are still in the late fall severe weather season in Alabama.

