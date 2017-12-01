James Spann: Dry, pleasant weekend ahead for Alabama

THIS AFTERNOON: For some, this is a mostly sunny afternoon, but others are still seeing a persistent low cloud deck. Temperatures at pretty much all reporting stations are in the 60s.

Tonight will be mostly fair, but expect more low clouds and fog. The fog could be fairly thick in spots, much like last night.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Tomorrow will be partly sunny with a high in the 65- to 69-degree range, and for Sunday we are forecasting a good supply of sunshine with highs mostly in the upper 60s. Sunday morning will be cool, with lows between 38 and 44 degrees for most communities.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games this evening, the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling through the 50s. Some fog is possible.

For Auburn fans headed to Atlanta and the SEC Championship game Saturday against Georgia (3 p.m. Central kickoff), there will be no weather worries, of course, inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For those walking to the game, the sky will be partly sunny; afternoon temperatures should be in the 60s.

Jacksonville State hosts the Kennesaw State Owls Saturday at Burgess–Snow Field (1 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly sunny with temperatures in the 60s during the game.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry and very mild with a high in the low 70s. An approaching Arctic cold front will bring a band of rain and thunderstorms into the state late Tuesday and Tuesday night. Rain amounts of one-half to 1 inch can be expected, and for now we don’t expect any issues with severe thunderstorms. Then, much colder air rolls into the state Wednesday, with slow clearing and highs only in the 40s. Thursday and Friday look cold and dry, with highs mostly in the 40s and lows the 20s. The overall pattern suggests colder-than-average temperatures through much of the rest of December.

