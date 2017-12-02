On this day in Alabama history: Folk artist Howard Finster was born

December 2, 1916

Folk artist Howard Finster was born in Valley Head. A Baptist preacher inspired by religious visions, Finster earned national acclaim for creating fantastical paintings and sculptures. He is best known for his Plant Farm Museum House or Paradise Garden in Georgia, which contains hundreds of multifaceted constructions of items rescued from the trash. Throughout his life, Finster produced over 46,000 works, including commissioned works for the Coca-Cola Company and musical artists R.E.M. and the Talking Heads. His works have been exhibited in museums across the country, including the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, the Smithsonian Institution and the Library of Congress.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

A cut-out self portrait of folk artist Howard Finster (1916-2001), whose commercial and religious artwork gained him fame during the 1980s and 1990s. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Joey Brackner) Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden, GA. (Brooke, Flickr) Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden, GA. (Brooke, Flickr) Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden, GA. (Rod Ramsey, Flickr) Howard Finster exhibition at the High Museum of Art. (Aidras, Flickr) Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden, GA. (Brooke, Flickr) Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden, GA. (Brooke, Flickr) Howard Finster exhibition at the High Museum of Art. (Nick Gray, Flickr)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.