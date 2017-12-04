On this day in Alabama history: Alabama Power incorporated in Gadsden

December 4, 1906

William Patrick Lay incorporated the Alabama Power Company in Gadsden. Lay intended to construct the company’s first hydroelectric on the Coosa River near Clanton but failed to secure funding for the project. After selling his company to electric power systems developer James Mitchell, however, the Lock 12 Dam was completed on Dec. 31, 1913, and went into service on April 12, 1914. Now known as Lay Dam, the plant contains six generators, each producing 29,500 kilowatts of electricity. Lay Lake, formed by the creation of the dam, encompasses 12,000 acres, providing 289 miles of shoreline for outdoor recreational activities that includes boating, fishing and swimming.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

William Patrick Lay, date unknown. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Lay Dam (Lock 12) hydroelectric plant, May 1920. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Powerhouse, Lay Dam (Lock 12). (Alabama Power Company Archives) James Mitchell, c. 1915. (Alabama Power Company Archives) William Patrick Lay, late 1920s. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Powerhouse, Lay Dam (Lock 12), c. 1920. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Lay Dam (Lock 12) powerhouse crew, c. 1926. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Lay Dam (Lock 12) dam and reservoir. (Alabama Power Company Archives)

