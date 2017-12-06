BBVA Compass makes holidays more colorful with Project Blue Elf

Youth, yule and moolah came together in a shade of blue Tuesday as BBVA Compass marked the fifth year of its Project Blue Elf initiative.
Birmingham’s South Hampton K-8 school was the latest sighting of the bank’s employees donning blue Santa hats. There, they handed out toys, decorated gingerbread cookies and distributed $25 vouchers for the 180 students to open savings accounts and learn more about saving money at a young age.
In all, Project Blue Elf will reach more than 5,500 low- to moderate-income students in 30 markets BBVA Compass serves.
BBVA Compass employees make blue Christmas merry with Project Blue Elf from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
The “blue elves” of BBVA Compass greet the children of South Hampton K-8 for some holiday fun. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter)
BBVA Compass employees donned their blue apparel to give the South Hampton kids a lesson about saving in the midst of fun activities such as decorating and eating cookies. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter)
South Hampton children enjoy some Christmas fun courtesy of Project Blue Elf. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter)
Project Blue Elf volunteers hand out toys to the kids at South Hampton K-8. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter)
The children at South Hampton K-8 School show off their new toys courtesy of BBVA Compass’ Project Blue Elf. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter)
The volunteers of Project Blue Elf spread some cheer. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter)