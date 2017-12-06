BBVA Compass makes holidays more colorful with Project Blue Elf

Youth, yule and moolah came together in a shade of blue Tuesday as BBVA Compass marked the fifth year of its Project Blue Elf initiative.

Birmingham’s South Hampton K-8 school was the latest sighting of the bank’s employees donning blue Santa hats. There, they handed out toys, decorated gingerbread cookies and distributed $25 vouchers for the 180 students to open savings accounts and learn more about saving money at a young age.

In all, Project Blue Elf will reach more than 5,500 low- to moderate-income students in 30 markets BBVA Compass serves.

BBVA Compass employees make blue Christmas merry with Project Blue Elf from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.