On this day in Alabama history: Legislature convenes in Montgomery

December 6, 1847

The Alabama Legislature met in the capital of Montgomery for the first time in a newly constructed Greek Revival capitol atop Goat Hill. Built at the cost of $75,000, the stuccoed-brick building was designed by Stephen Decatur Button and featured a rusticated raised basement, a two-story monumental portico topped by a broad pediment, and a large central dome measuring 40 feet in diameter. Two years later, however, a fire burned the building down to its masonry foundation. A new building, constructed on the same spot and completed in 1851, continues to serve as the capitol today.

