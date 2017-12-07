Can’t Miss Alabama brings you the best in holiday concerts, shows and music

You will not want to miss a moment of what we have prepared for you this holiday season.

Janet Jackson State of the World Tour

Grammy-award winner Janet Jackson will perform at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. Jackson is known for hit songs “Control” and “That’s the Way Love Goes.” For ticket information, click here.

‘The Buddy Holly Story’ on Dec. 9 at the BJCC

Audiences of all ages will enjoy “The Buddy Holly Story” Dec. 8-10 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. “Peggy Sue” and “That’ll Be The Day” will be among the classic hits performed. For show times and information, visit the website.

Holiday Soul with Eric Essix and Friends

Contemporary jazz artist Eric Essix will perform a medley of holiday soulful music Sunday, Dec. 10 at Birmingham’s Alys Stephens Center. Essix has recorded or performed with Ronnie Laws, Peabo Bryson, Kirk Whalum, Ruben Studdard, Eric Darius, Jeff Lorber, Bob Baldwin and Phil Perry. Other performances during the show will include Antonio Allen, Melvin Miller, Leonard Julien III, Kelvin Wooten, Kim Scott, Belinda Peoples and Tamara Bodie. Follow this link for the details.

Governor’s Mansion Christmas Candlelight Tours 2017

Don’t miss the beautiful Christmas décor at The Alabama Governor’s Mansion Christmas Candlelight Tours Dec. 11 and 18 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 334-834-3022.

Zoolight Safari

The annual Zoolight Safari is Dec. 8-10, 15-23 and 26-31 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Birmingham Zoo. Enjoy over 1 million lights, as well as carousel rides and slides, holiday music and more. Follow this link for ticket information. The Birmingham Zoo is at 2630 Cahaba Road.

Ice Skating at Railroad Park

Birmingham Ice Skating in Railroad Park is underway through Jan. 1. The hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The rink will be closed Christmas Day. The rink will offer free skating lessons, and birthday and holiday parties are welcomed. Click for the complete schedule. To learn more about the skating rink, follow this link. For details, call 205-521-9933. Railroad Park is at 1600 First Ave. S..

‘Cinderella – an Outrageous Fairy Tale’ at BJCC

The Birmingham Children’s Theatre presents “Cinderella” Dec. 9, 10 and 16 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Arrive an hour early to have your free photo made with Santa. Click here for tickets. For more information, call 205-458-8181.

Let it Snow and Festival of Trees

The Hardin Center presents Let it Snow and Festival of Trees through Sunday, Dec. 31 at the Imagination Place Children’s Museum in Gadsden. At “Festival of Trees,” local students will make handmade ornaments and decorate more than 30 Christmas trees by using national parks and monuments as their theme. At the “Let it Snow” exhibit, children ages 2 through 10 can play in a pit of nontoxic polymer that feels like snow. The children will enjoy snow slides and play in an ice rink. The Hardin Center is closed on Christmas. For field trip information, call 256-543-2787 or visit the website. The hours for the exhibits are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 256-543-2787, ext. 31 or email [email protected]. The Mary G. Hardin Center is at 501 Broad St..

Fundraiser at the Alabama Wildlife Center

The annual holiday craft and bake sale for the Alabama Wildlife Center in Pelham is Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Purchase baked goods, homemade jams and jellies, smoked hams, turkey breasts, sweet potatoes and more. See holiday decorations, homemade quilts, throws, birdfeeders and other nature-themed items. Have your photo taken with Santa and meet trained birds. Refreshments will be served. For volunteer and donating opportunities, click here.

Posing Beauty in African American Culture’

Understand art through the “Posing Beauty in African American Culture” photography exhibition. Explore popular culture, race, class and gender, which includes advertising, music, film, video, fashion and other aesthetics. Guest artists are Carrie Mae Weems, Gordon Parks, Charles “Teenie” Harris, Sheila Pree Bright, Leonard Freed, Renee Cox, Anthony Barboza, Bruce Davidson, Mickalene Thomas and Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe. The exhibition will be on display through Sunday, Jan. 21 at the Mobile Museum of Art. For more information, follow this link.

Christmas at the Falls

Celebrate the holiday season with beautiful, decorative lights nightly at Christmas at the Falls in Gadsden. Entertainment includes a visit with Santa, train rides, a petting zoo and children’s activities. The festivities are underway through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-30 at Noccalula Falls. Purchase tickets here.