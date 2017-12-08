On this day in Alabama history: Cathedral in Mobile was dedicated

December 8, 1850
The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception was dedicated in Mobile after nearly 15 years of construction. Built in the Roman style, the impressive structure included a brick foundation with 10-foot-thick walls and two rows of Doric columns separating the interior into three naves, each with barrel-vaulted ceilings. In 1962, the cathedral was designated by Pope John XXIII as a Minor Basilica – an award given to churches because of their historical, cultural or artistic significance as a place of worship – and, in 1971, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing property to the Church Street East Historic District.
