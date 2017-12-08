Giovanni’s Rigatoni is one of the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die



More than two decades ago, a friend visited Michael Gondevas in New York and convinced him to come south to operate an Italian restaurant in Albertville.

“I came down, I liked the South and I moved down here and I took over Giovanni’s,” Gondevas said.

Co-owner Anthula Gondevas credits the Southern hospitality and friendly local support with helping the restaurant in the early days as it grew and prospered.

Giovanni’s pasta dish is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Giovanni’s success lies in the freshness of the food, which is made to order and authentic in its preparation and flavors.

It shines through in their rigatoni with sun-dried tomatoes, which earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.