Indoor Holiday Market closes out the year at Pepper Place

The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham’s Lakeview District will close out this year’s outdoor market on Saturday, Dec. 9, with its first-ever indoor Holiday Market.

From 7 a.m. to noon, the Holiday Market will showcase 20 top artists and makers from around Alabama inside the Cantina party space on 29th Street next to Red Cat Coffee. The Market will break for the holidays after Dec. 9, and resume weekly with its indoor Winter Market on Jan. 20.

Among Saturday’s featured artists are: broom maker George Jones from Florence; Betty Bain of Black Belt Treasures with her hand-woven baskets and ornaments; Laurey Glenn and her Southwest-inspired jewelry; Michelle Leach with her glazed pottery and ornaments; six printmakers and print artists from PaperWorkers Local; holiday wrapping paper, calligraphy cards and prints from Lovely Lettering; and snowman salt and pepper grinders, pens and other handcrafted items from Sweet Woodworks.

Outside, the last market of the season will include baby goats for petting (and selfies) in the chef demo area on 29th Street, courtesy of Stone Hollow Farmstead. Shoppers can buy fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and poultry, eggs, cheeses, pecans and pastries, bread and honey, and other items from more than 70 farmers, food producers and makers. For an updated list of market vendors and more information, visit www.pepperplacemarket.com.