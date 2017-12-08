Snowfall brings mostly comfort and joy to Alabama landscape

An early December snowfall is rare enough, but up to six inches of the white stuff for a good swath of the state made for an unusual Friday.

Many schools were cancelled and businesses closed early as the snowfall amounts quickly surpassed predictions. While there were some power outages and travel issues, many took advantage of the rare chance to play in the snow, build snowmen, have snowball fights or just marvel at the beauty that a snow-covered landscape can bring.

Alabama NewsCenter’s Dennis Washington spent much of the day traveling throughout east Alabama bringing live video such as this one from Choccolocco Park. Visit our Facebook Page to see more videos.

Others contributed their photos to the gallery below.