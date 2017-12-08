Snowfall brings mostly comfort and joy to Alabama landscape

An early December snowfall is rare enough, but up to six inches of the white stuff for a good swath of the state made for an unusual Friday.
Many schools were cancelled and businesses closed early as the snowfall amounts quickly surpassed predictions. While there were some power outages and travel issues, many took advantage of the rare chance to play in the snow, build snowmen, have snowball fights or just marvel at the beauty that a snow-covered landscape can bring.
Alabama NewsCenter’s Dennis Washington spent much of the day traveling throughout east Alabama bringing live video such as this one from Choccolocco Park. Visit our Facebook Page to see more videos.
Others contributed their photos to the gallery below.
Snow covered much of central Alabama, offering a new perspective on familiar sights like Choccolocco Park in Oxford. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)
The University of Alabama got the white to go with its crimson with the snowfall. (Strategic Communications/The University of Alabama)
Snow covered much of central Alabama, offering a new perspective on familiar sights like Talladega. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)
Homewood got a nice dusting of snow. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter)
Snow covered much of central Alabama, offering a new perspective on familiar sights like Choccolocco Park in Oxford. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)
Snow covered much of central Alabama, offering a new perspective on familiar sights like Choccolocco Park in Oxford. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)
Snow covered much of central Alabama, offering a new perspective on familiar sights like Choccolocco Park in Oxford. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)
Snow covered much of central Alabama, offering a new perspective on familiar sights like Odenville. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)
Snow covered much of central Alabama, offering a new perspective on familiar sights like Talladega Superspeedway. (Talladega Superspeedway)
Vulcan Park atop Birmingham’s Red Mountain received plenty of snowfall. (Vulcan Park)
Many expected snowfall in central Alabama on Friday, just not to the extent that the snow fell, like this in McCalla. (Michaela Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
Snowfall offered a new look to familiar vistas throughout Alabama. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter)
Snow covered much of central Alabama, offering a new perspective on familiar sights like Talladega. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)
Many expected snowfall in central Alabama on Friday, just not to the extent that the snow fell, like this in McCalla. (Michaela Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
Snow covered much of central Alabama, offering a new perspective on familiar sights like Talladega Superspeedway. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)
Many expected snowfall in central Alabama on Friday, just not to the extent that the snow fell, like this in McCalla. (Michaela Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
The University of Alabama got the white to go with its crimson with the snowfall. (Strategic Communications/The University of Alabama)
Many expected snowfall in central Alabama on Friday, just not to the extent that the snow fell, like this in McCalla. (Michaela Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
Snow covered much of central Alabama, offering a new perspective on familiar sights like Talladega National Forest. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)
Snow covered much of central Alabama, offering a new perspective on familiar sights like Talladega Superspeedway. (Talladega Superspeedway)
Snow covered much of central Alabama, offering a new perspective on familiar sights like Choccolocco Park in Oxford. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)
Pelham was painted with several inches of snow. (Pelham Police Department)
The snow didn’t keep the birds away from this feeder in Oxford. (Robert Dark)
Snow covered much of central Alabama, offering a new perspective on familiar sights like Talladega. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)
Employees built a snowman in Alabama Power’s Corporate Park in downtown Birmingham. (Nancy Prater / Alabama NewsCenter)
Many expected snowfall in central Alabama on Friday, just not to the extent that the snow fell, like this in McCalla. (Michaela Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
Snow covered much of central Alabama, offering a new perspective on familiar sights like Talladega Superspeedway. (Talladega Superspeedway)
Pelham was painted with several inches of snow. (Pelham Police Department)
Many expected snowfall in central Alabama on Friday, just not to the extent that the snow fell, like this in McCalla. (Michaela Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
Homewood got a nice dusting of snow. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter)
Homewood got a nice dusting of snow. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter)
The University of Alabama got the white to go with its crimson with the snowfall. (Strategic Communications/The University of Alabama)
Homewood got a nice dusting of snow. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter)
The University of Alabama got the white to go with its crimson with the snowfall. (Strategic Communications/The University of Alabama)
Calera got a covering of the white stuff. (Brandi Jackson)
Many expected snowfall in central Alabama on Friday, just not to the extent that the snow fell, like this in McCalla. (Michaela Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
Calera got a covering of the white stuff. (Brandi Jackson)
Many expected snowfall in central Alabama on Friday, just not to the extent that the snow fell, like this in McCalla. (Michaela Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
Pelham was painted with several inches of snow. (Pelham Police Department)
The University of Alabama got the white to go with its crimson with the snowfall. (Strategic Communications/The University of Alabama)
Vulcan Park atop Birmingham’s Red Mountain received plenty of snowfall. (Vulcan Park)
Pelham was painted with several inches of snow. (Pelham Police Department)
Bluff Park got a good measure of snow. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)
Calera got a covering of the white stuff. (Brandi Jackson)
Many expected snowfall in central Alabama on Friday, just not to the extent that the snow fell, like this in McCalla. (Michaela Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
Employees built a snowman in Alabama Power’s Corporate Park in downtown Birmingham. (Nancy Prater / Alabama NewsCenter)
Snow covered much of central Alabama, offering a new perspective on familiar sights like Odenville. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)
Vulcan Park atop Birmingham’s Red Mountain received plenty of snowfall. (Vulcan Park)
Employees built a snowman in Alabama Power’s Corporate Park in downtown Birmingham. (Nancy Prater / Alabama NewsCenter)
Snow covered much of central Alabama, offering a new perspective on familiar sights like Talladega Superspeedway. (Talladega Superspeedway)
Snowfall offered a new look to familiar vistas throughout Alabama. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter)
Snow covered much of central Alabama, offering a new perspective on familiar sights like Odenville. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)
Many expected snowfall in central Alabama on Friday, just not to the extent that the snow fell, like this in McCalla. (Michaela Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
Employees built a snowman in Alabama Power’s Corporate Park in downtown Birmingham. (Nancy Prater / Alabama NewsCenter)
The University of Alabama got the white to go with its crimson with the snowfall. (Strategic Communications/The University of Alabama)
Vulcan Park atop Birmingham’s Red Mountain received plenty of snowfall. (Vulcan Park)
Many expected snowfall in central Alabama on Friday, just not to the extent that the snow fell, like this in McCalla. (Michaela Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
Many expected snowfall in central Alabama on Friday, just not to the extent that the snow fell, like this in McCalla. (Michaela Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
Many expected snowfall in central Alabama on Friday, just not to the extent that the snow fell, like this in McCalla. (Michaela Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
Pelham was painted with several inches of snow. (Pelham Police Department)
Pelham was painted with several inches of snow. (Pelham Police Department)
Vulcan Park atop Birmingham’s Red Mountain received plenty of snowfall. (Vulcan Park)