Recipe: Chocolate Chip Dream Bars, from ‘Sweetness’

Every now and then, we’re fortunate enough to have God put people in our paths that in the instant we meet them, we feel like we’ve known them our whole lives. It’s like in one second you’ve known them forever and know that you’ll be lifelong friends. Isn’t that an amazing and wondrous feeling? Those people are few and far between. But for me, one of those people is my buddy Christy Jordan. From the moment we met, we were fast friends. It’s like I can’t ever remember us not being friends. She is a constant and consistent supporter and is always there when I need talk, or vent, or just to say something silly.

Now, I’ll keep it from getting too sappy, but I think it’s important to point out that our friendship goes well beyond our blogs and extends to a true friendship that is immeasurable. All that said, cracking open the spine on her new cookbook, “Sweetness,” was an amazing thing for me. I got the unbelievable chance to see a preview copy long before it hit the shelves. In fact, I think I got to see it even before Christy did. In true Christy fashion, this is a book that fills your belly and feeds your soul. If you’re a fan, you must add this one to your collection. It’s packed with the most amazing sweets and desserts that you could imagine. Christy is an encourager and the inspiration and encouragement you’ll get from this book is boundless.

Over the course of the next few weeks, I’ll be sharing some of Christy’s favorite recipes from this new book so y’all can get a glimpse of all the sweetness that’s in store. First up are these Chocolate Chip Dream Bars. They’re easy to put together and super impressive. If you’re a fan of chocolate, you’ll fall madly in love with these babies. Think chocolate chip cookies on steroids. And when so many baking recipes call for a laundry list of ingredients, this one calls for only 8. I like that a lot!

Chocolate Chip Dream Bars

Author: Sweetness, by Christy Jordan / Workman Publishing

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Serves 20

Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray, for coating the baking pan

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

2½ cups semisweet chocolate chips

¾ cup (1½ sticks) butter, melted and cooled

1½ cups dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs

2½ cups baking mix (such as Bisquick)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

Combine the sweetened condensed milk with 1½ cups of the chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and heat at 30-second intervals, stirring between each, until melted and smooth. (Or, melt together in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly until smooth.) Place the melted butter, brown sugar, vanilla, eggs and baking mix in a medium-size bowl and stir until well-combined. Stir in the remaining 1 cup of chocolate chips. Spread two-thirds of the batter in the bottom of the prepared pan. Spread the melted chocolate mixture on top and spread to the sides. Drop spoonfuls of the remaining batter over the top. Bake until golden brown on top, 25 to 30 minutes. Allow to cool completely in the pan before cutting into bars.

Notes

Chocolate Chip Dream Bars will keep in an airtight container at room temperature, for up to 5 days.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out The Southern Bite Cookbook.