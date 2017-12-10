On this day in Alabama history: George Goldthwaite born in Massachusetts

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

George Goldthwaite (1809-1879) represented Alabama in the U.S. Senate from 1871-1877. Prior to this service he served as a Confederate officer during the Civil War and was an Alabama Supreme Court justice. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Alabama Department of Archives and History)

December 10, 1809

U.S. Sen. George Goldthwaite was born in Massachusetts. Appointed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point at the age of 14, Goldthwaite learned among classmates Robert E. Lee, Joseph E. Johnston and Jefferson Davis. He became a lawyer at the age of 18, was elected to the Alabama Supreme Court in 1852, and became chief justice in 1856, but resigned the position after only 13 days. Goldthwaite remained a staunch Unionist during the secession crisis, but ultimately remained loyal to Alabama throughout the Civil War. He was chosen by the state Legislature to fill a vacant seat in the U.S. Senate in December 1870 and served until 1877 when he chose not to seek re-election.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

