On this day in Alabama history: George Goldthwaite born in Massachusetts

December 10, 1809

U.S. Sen. George Goldthwaite was born in Massachusetts. Appointed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point at the age of 14, Goldthwaite learned among classmates Robert E. Lee, Joseph E. Johnston and Jefferson Davis. He became a lawyer at the age of 18, was elected to the Alabama Supreme Court in 1852, and became chief justice in 1856, but resigned the position after only 13 days. Goldthwaite remained a staunch Unionist during the secession crisis, but ultimately remained loyal to Alabama throughout the Civil War. He was chosen by the state Legislature to fill a vacant seat in the U.S. Senate in December 1870 and served until 1877 when he chose not to seek re-election.

