James Spann: Alabama gets colder Tuesday, stays dry through Friday

BIG WARM-UP: After starting off the day below freezing, temperatures are generally in the upper 50s and low 60s across Alabama this afternoon with sunshine in full supply.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day, but a clipper passing north of here will bring down colder air, and the high will drop into the 48- to 52-degree range, about 10 degrees colder than today. We drop down into the 20s early Wednesday morning with a clear sky.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: The weather will stay dry with mostly sunny days and fair nights. Expect a high in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday, then another clipper will bring cooler air Friday as the high drops into the 49- to 53-degree range.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We are forecasting a good supply of sunshine Saturday; we begin the day down in the 20s, but the high will be in the 50s. Clouds will increase Sunday, and we will mention a chance of showers late in the day and Sunday night. But that is a low-confidence forecast because of model disagreement. The Global Forecast System suggests the chance of rain along a cold front, but the reliable European global model is dry. The high Sunday afternoon will be close to 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: For now it looks like a decent part of the week will be dry with seasonal temperatures — highs mostly in the 50s, lows mostly in the 30s.

CHRISTMAS WEATHER? Needless to say, it’s way too early for a specific forecast. And we are seeing conflicting model data, not giving much clue. The European ensemble mean suggests temperatures around here will be near average for late December, but some control runs show cold air. Just too early to know.

