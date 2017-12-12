APSO gifts of play-based equipment increase learning for Westside Elementary kindergartners

Christmas morning came four months early for kindergarten teachers at Westside Elementary School in Demopolis.

Neither visions of sugar plums, splashy sports cars nor trips to exotic locales were included: Instead, their dream was of 10 sets of play-based educational equipment, one for each kindergarten class at the school. Members of the Western Division Chapter of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) donated the educational kits in August.

“When APSO gave us the equipment, our teachers were so excited,” said Westside Elementary School Principal Roshanda Jackson. “This was something they really wanted, and they were passionate about having these materials in the classroom. It was wonderful seeing them plan how to implement these sets.” Jackson said the play-based stations combine dramatic play to help children learn.

APSO gifts help make learning fun at Westside Elementary School from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Western APSO members donated $7,500 in educational equipment to Westside Elementary School, which meets the state’s common core standards: science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) kits; a reading station and a kitchen set; doctor, nurse, police and firefighter costumes to promote career education; costumes that depict favorite children’s characters such as Red Riding Hood; and a large table with water wheels to demonstrate energy production.

APSO’s gifts “put a new spin” on the school year for Westside Elementary kindergarten teachers Jennifer Clem, Constance Cleveland, Anne Freeman, Amanda Harrison, Tracey Horton, Nicole Larkin, Gabrielle McVay, Nicole Pettis, Nicholas Seymore and Elizabeth Wideman. The equipment was ready for students’ return to school Aug. 14, thanks to Western APSO volunteers who worked hard to assemble work stations before school so classes wouldn’t be hindered.

Donna Marie Wilson, a power generation analyst at Greene County Electric Generating Plant in Forkland, Alabama, said, “Western APSO members were looking for a place to make a big impact quickly.”

New world of learning

The equipment provided a much-needed financial boost and helped open a new world of learning to students, Jackson said.

“We didn’t have to do a thing to set up,” said Wideman, who has taught at Westside Elementary School for three years. “Each of us received the same equipment. With the resources the classes get each year, one of us would have been able to get a kit. It would have taken us up to 10 years for each of us to have been able to get this.

Pettis shows off the animal hospital. (Donna Cope/Alabama NewsCenter) Children at the reading nook. (Alabama NewsCenter) The block center is popular. ((Donna Cope/Alabama NewsCenter) Kids don masks for creative play. (Donna Cope/Alabama NewsCenter) Antonio loves working with blocks. (Donna Cope/Alabama NewsCenter) Girls practice cashiering at the “store.” (Donna Cope/Alabama NewsCenter)

“This equipment is so nice, it’s developmentally appropriate for 5-year olds,” added Wideman, who earned a master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Montevallo. “This gives the opportunity to socialize with one another, and it teaches role play. It’s amazing to see them work together. They love it.”

Larkin said the kits have opened new avenues to discovery.

“They’re learning from play but don’t realize it, they have so much fun,” said Larkin, who holds a master’s degree in early childhood and elementary education from the University of West Alabama. “The STEM kits are the building blocks – the children learn to build bridges and chairs. They have to make a plan and draw it out, which brings in teamwork. It helps them to learn logic and planning skills.”

When Pettis’s own two sons were kindergartners, she said, they hated doing worksheets. The play sets offer a new mode of learning.

“It gives the children the freedom to choose what they want to do, for an hour a day,” said Pettis, a Westside Elementary schoolteacher for nearly 20 years. “You have a 5-year old’s attention for five minutes, you have to keep them engaged.

“You don’t need to burn out children on school at 5 years old,” Pettis said. “This is their first experience with school, and you want it to be a positive one. You’ve got to make them want to come to school. This is a new twist on learning, to make it fun.”

Pettis holds an alphabet drill. (Donna Cope/Alabama NewsCenter) A boy uses a laptop. (Donna Cope/Alabama NewsCenter) A colorful billboard welcomes children. (Donna Cope/Alabama NewsCenter) Freeman helps students with writing skills. (Donna Cope/Alabama NewsCenter)

Numerous learning spaces are available. In Pettis’s classroom, for instance, kids sat on floor mats while talking and playing with building blocks, as others worked together at various learning stations. At the play restaurant, one little girl wrote a menu while another girl practiced taking an order on a card. Two children pored over a book in the cozy reading center, which encourages young readers to know and apply grade-level phonics and word analysis skills. The pet hospital is immensely popular with the kindergartners.

In the meantime, Pettis held an alphabet drill with six children at the round table at the back of the classroom. When the room grew louder, Pettis said just one phrase – firmly, but quietly: “Santa Claus.”

As if by magic, a hush covered the room.

“Use your inside voices during reading,” Pettis reminded her students.

“We use ‘inventive’ spelling and learn phonetics,” said Pettis, who has some students who’d never before held a pencil when they started kindergarten. Most of the time, students have learned some basics in pre-school.

“This is a really good way to teach, because in about 10 minutes, they’re ready to move on to something else,” said Pettis, who earned a master’s degree from the University of West Alabama.

Freeman’s classroom – a couple of doors down from Pettis’s – operates in similar fashion. For instance, as students occupy themselves at the computer laptop station or use various centers around the room, Freeman may sit at a small table with about five students, coaching one-on-one as children read aloud.

Great expectations

Jackson said the equipment is necessary to help her kindergartners grow.

“We want to provide our children the basic skills they need,” said Jackson, who, two years ago, spearheaded the use of colorful billboards to help welcome students throughout the school. “We wanted to make this environment more conducive for learning.” Teachers add colorful decorations to their classroom doors for a personal touch.

“Once we did that, the kids were so happy coming in,” said Jackson, who earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Alabama State University and a master’s degree at the University of West Alabama. “Our teachers are happy and excited, and it trickles down to our students.”

These changes are just a few that Jackson has implemented since she took the helm. Jackson, who received National Board Certification in 2008, is encouraging all of her teachers to become nationally certified.

“Earning the certification was most profound,” she said.

“Children are learning so much in kindergarten, and are learning to socialize,” Jackson said. “We get them ready for the next level, for middle school.”

Using these innovative techniques and equipment, Jackson expects more great results in the form of future improved test scores.

“This is still new to us, but we’re hoping to see growth in the next two to three years,” Jackson said. “I expect this will have some long impact on our children and education in our county.”