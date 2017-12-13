On this day in Alabama history: Poet presented regimental flag to Marion Rifles

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

A portrait of poet and educator Zitella Cocke by Nicola Marschall, ca. 1860. Perry County native Julia Zitella Cocke (1840-1929) was known primarily for her poetry, much of which focused on the South. She also wrote music, short fiction, and essays. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Alabama Department of Archives and History)

December 13, 1860

Poet Julia Zitella Cocke presented a regimental flag to the Marion Rifles during a ceremony held in her hometown of Marion. Educated by her mother in music and Latin, Cocke wrote her first poem at the age of 7 and graduated with honors at 16 from the Judson Female Institute. After a lengthy career teaching music in different cities across the country, including at the Judson Female Institute, Cocke moved to Boston and focused on publishing essays, short stories and poems in the city’s various magazines and newspapers. While in Boston, Cocke produced three volumes of poetry and more than 300 poems on topics including nature, history, society, religion and grief.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

During the 1890s, Zitella Cocke lived in Boston and worked as a translator for the Boston Public Library in addition to her regular writing. During this period she published a number of poetry volumes and her articles appeared in leading national journals. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History)

 

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

