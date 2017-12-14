On this day in Alabama history: Ann Waldron was born in Birmingham

December 14, 1924

Author Ann Waldron was born in Birmingham. Waldron attended the University of Alabama, edited The Crimson White, and studied creative writing under Hudson Strode, a professor known for leading students to become successful writers. Waldron later authored books with themes in Southern culture in several genres, including children’s books, mystery novels and biographies. In 1993, she won the Notable Book of the Year award from The New York Times for her biography “Hodding Carter: The Reconstruction of a Racist.” Waldron also wrote for The Atlanta Constitution, The Tampa Tribune, The Houston Chronicle and the Progressive Farmer magazine.

