James Spann: Colder in Alabama tomorrow, rain late in the weekend

COOL, DRY DAY: High clouds have moved across the southern half of Alabama this afternoon, but the low levels are dry, and there is nothing on radar. Temperatures are in the 50s. The weather tomorrow will be noticeably colder thanks to a clipper passing north of the state; the high will be in the 45- to 48-degree range with a partly sunny sky.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be cold, with a low in the 20s; then, with a sunny sky, we reach the mid 50s Saturday afternoon. Clouds increase Saturday night, and rain should move into the state from the west Sunday afternoon, becoming widespread Sunday night. Temperatures will be close to 60 degrees Sunday afternoon as the rain begins.

NEXT WEEK: The European global model is coming around to the Global Forecast System solution, suggesting rain will continue at times into Monday and Tuesday as moist air stays in place. Temperatures will be mild as well, with highs in the 60s. Some thunder is possible, but for now severe storms are not expected. Rain amounts between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday night will be in the 1- to 2-inch range for much of the state.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry with highs in the 50s; some rain could return late in the week as an active southern branch of the jet stream sets up across the Gulf Coast region.

CHRISTMAS WEATHER? Yep, it’s too early for a specific forecast, but model trends suggests Christmas Day could be wet across the Deep South, with a better chance of snow across parts of the Great Plains and the Midwest. We will have a first “good look” at weather for Dec. 25 this weekend.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.