On this day in Alabama history: NDPA filed for a state charter

December 15, 1967
The National Democratic Party of Alabama (NDPA) filed for a state charter, which it received within a month. Founded by Huntsville dentist John Cashin, the NDPA formed to provide blacks with an alternative to the white-controlled Alabama Democratic Party, which refused to incorporate blacks into its organization. In 1969, the party garnered national attention after winning almost every local election in Greene County, only four years after the passing of the Voting Rights Act. In 1970, the NDPA challenged Gov. George Wallace in the gubernatorial race with Cashin as a candidate, receiving 15 percent of votes compared to Wallace’s 75 percent.
Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.
For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.