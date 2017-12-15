James Spann: Cold start to the weekend in Alabama

FEELS LIKE CHRISTMAS: The average high for Birmingham on December 15 is 56 degrees… we are over 15 degrees below that level this afternoon with clouds and a cool north breeze. Temperatures are mostly in the 38-42 degree range across the northern half of Alabama.

Clouds will break up this evening, and we drop down into the mid 20s early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be a mostly sunny, warmer day with a high in the mid 50s.

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds move back in tomorrow night, and rain moves into the state during the day Sunday; the high Sunday afternoon should be in the upper 50s for most North/Central Alabama communities. Beyond that, periods of rain, and possibly a thunderstorms, are likely Monday and Tuesday as well. Rain amounts over the three day period should be in the 2 inch range, although some spots could see 3 inches. And, while thunder is certainly possible, for now severe storms are not expected. We should also note Monday and Tuesday will be relatively mild with highs in the 60s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday look dry and fairly mild with highs in the 58-64 degree range; clouds return Friday along with a chance of rain as a southwest flow aloft sets up across the Deep South.

CHRISTMAS WEATHER: We are 10 days away, which is really too early for a specific forecast. But, the overall pattern suggests a tricky forecast. Looks like we could see some rain at times Saturday and Sunday (December 23-24), followed by a change back to sharply colder weather on Christmas Day. There is decent model agreement in potential for some winter weather mischief just before Christmas from North Texas up through parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky, but it remains to be seen if any freezing or frozen precipitation will fall on Alabama December 25. Stay tuned.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page. The Beach Forecast is partially underwritten by the support of Brett/Robinson Vacation Rentals in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Click here to see Brett/Robinson’s Hot Deals now!

WEATHER BRAINS: Don’t forget you can listen to our weekly 90 minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including our meteorologists here at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks…

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his weather team, visit Alabama Wx.