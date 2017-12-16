Recipe: Chicken Enchilada Cornbread Casserole

I’m super excited to share another great one-pan meal with you today. I really love how easy the prep and clean-up is. Well, Heather loves how easy the clean-up is. We agreed when we got married that I’d do the cooking and she’d do the cleaning. Little did she know that I would one day create somewhat of a career in food for myself and she’d end up with the raw end of the deal. But hey, that “for better or worse” thing is serious!

Regardless of who cleans up at your house, this meal will create an easy night of washing and will fill bellies for sure. The cream-style corn gives the cornbread just a slight hint of sweetness that is perfect with the tangy enchilada sauce. Let’s make some.

Start by adding the vegetable oil to a 10-inch cast-iron skillet (or other oven-proof skillet of a similar size) and place it in the oven. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. (Preheating the pan will give us a crusty edge just like cornbread.)

Next, combine about 2 cups of shredded rotisserie chicken with 1/2 cup of the enchilada sauce. You are more than welcome to cook your own chicken and shred it. It’s just easier for me to buy a rotisserie chicken and shred it. Plus, I think the rotisserie chicken adds some great flavor here.

Next, make your cornbread batter by mixing the cornmeal with the salt, milk, eggs, chilies and cream-style corn. Stir until it is just combined.

Once the oven is preheated, carefully remove the pan and place it on a heat-proof surface. Pour about half of the cornbread batter into the pan. Seriously, be careful. It’s hot. Hot oil and skin – bad combination.

Top the batter with the chicken, being cautious of the hot pan. (I’m reminding you, just in case.)

Next, sprinkle the drained and rinsed black beans over the chicken. Don’t like black beans? Use pinto beans or just leave them out.

Sprinkle the cheese over next. I like to use coarsely shredded cheese here and not the finely shredded stuff. It seems to hold up better in the baking and stays cheesy.

Next, pour the remaining batter over the top and spread it evenly.

Return the pan to the oven and bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through. (It won’t be incredibly firm like cornbread because there’s a bunch of delicious junk in there.)

Remove from the oven and pour the remaining enchilada sauce over the top. Serve warm with a dollop of sour cream and even some cilantro if you like.

Chicken Enchilada Cornbread Casserole

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 5 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

1 (10-ounce) can enchilada sauce, divided

1 cup self-rising cornmeal

1 teaspoon salt

¾ cup milk

2 eggs

1 (4.5-ounce) can diced green chilies

1 (14.75-ounce) can cream-style corn

1 (15.25-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the oil in a 10″ cast iron skillet and place it in the oven to preheat while you work. In a small bowl, mix the shredded chicken with ½ cup of the enchilada sauce and set aside. In a large bowl, mix the cornmeal, salt, milk, eggs, green chilies and cream-style corn until just combined. Carefully remove the hot skillet from the oven and set it on a heatproof surface. Carefully pour about half of the cornbread mixture into the pan. Sprinkle the chicken over the mixture. Sprinkle the black beans over the chicken. Sprinkle the cheese over the black beans. Pour the remaining half of batter over the top and spread evenly. Return to the oven for 50 to 60 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Remove from the oven and pour the remaining enchilada sauce over the top. Serve warm.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out The Southern Bite Cookbook.