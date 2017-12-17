On this day in Alabama history: Eddie Kendricks born in Union Springs

December 17, 1939

Singer Eddie Kendricks, the first lead tenor for the Temptations, was born in Union Springs. Formed in Detroit, under Motown Records, the group’s original lineup featured three Alabama natives – Kendricks, Paul Williams and Melvin Franklin – and became one of the most successful musical acts in history. Throughout their career, the group released 14 Billboard R&B No. 1 singles, such as classics “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)” and “My Girl,” and won three Grammy Awards. Kendricks also released two No. 1 R&B singles as a solo artist – “Boogie Down” and “Keep on Truckin’.” Kendricks and the Temptations were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

The Temptations perform on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” c. 1969. Left to right: Otis Williams, Melvin Franklin, Eddie Kendricks, Paul Williams and Dennis Edwards (Bernie Ilson Inc., Wikipedia) Eddie Kendricks, of the Temptations, performs on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” c. 1968. (Bernie Ilson Inc., Wikipedia) Trade ad for Eddie Kendricks’ album “People … Hold On.” (Billboard Magazine, July 1972; Wikipedia)

