On this day in Alabama history: BBG opened glass conservatory

December 18, 1962

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens (BBG) opened its glass conservatory to the public as BBG’s first main structure. Designed by glasshouse designer Henry E. Teuscher of the Montreal Botanical Gardens, the conservatory was constructed by local architect Charles McCauley. The conservatory underwent a $1.3 million renovation project in 2013 and currently features a three-house configuration that includes a Tropical House, an Arid House and a former Camellia House. Including the conservatory, the 67.5-acre BBG is home to more than 10,000 native and non-native plants in more than 25 separate themed gardens. The gardens are open daily with free admission and receive more than 350,000 visitors each year.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens Conservatory, 2011. (Wally Argus, Flickr) Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2010. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2010. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2010. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Panoramic of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2014. (Andy Montgomery, Flickr) Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2010. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.