Having a happy holiday with Dr. Josh: Coping with grief

Holiday messages portray a season wrapped in warmth, love and good cheer. For many, however, it can be a time of sadness and grief, says University of Alabama at Birmingham psychologist Josh Klapow, Ph.D.

“The death of a loved one during the holidays can trigger strong feelings, even if the death occurred several years ago,” said Klapow, a clinical psychologist in the UAB School of Public Health. “In the case of someone who died recently, the holidays can take on a whole new meaning for their family and friends.”

Klapow offers suggestions that can help ease those feelings.

Remember that this holiday season might not be the same as those of past years. Expecting everything to seem the same might lead to disappointment. There is no right or wrong way – people should celebrate and grieve when they want.